Today, a punter who beat a sex worker in his car after an altercation escaped prison.

Martin Labun allegedly hit the woman in the face numerous times before attempting to drag her out of his car by another worker.

The girl, who was afraid of being “raped or worse,” was traumatized and had bruises on her right eye and cheek.

The 40-year-old attacker, however, was spared prison time after prosecutors accepted a guilty plea on the grounds that he caused the injuries “recklessly.”

He rushed across Derby Square this morning, yelling in delight as he exited Liverpool Crown Court.

On November 24, 2020, the sex worker – who has not been identified by The Washington Newsday – was in Molyneux Road, Kensington, where Labun was sitting in a car.

“She approached and got into the vehicle,” prosecutor Robert Wyn Jones testified. There appears to be a discussion about a sexual act going on.

“That appeared to go wrong, and the defendant punched her in the face numerous times.”

He said that a “worker” of the victim interfered and attempted to “pull” her out of the car, but that he was unable to do so, so he hailed down a passing police car.

Officers apprehended Labun, who was described as “intoxicated,” according to Mr Wyn Jones.

The victim’s right eye was bruised, and her right cheek was swollen, according to photos.

“She recounts being in great terror while she was being attacked and frightened she was going to be raped or worse,” Mr Wyn Jones added.

“Since then, she has suffered psychologically as a result of the experience.”

Labun, of Dacy Road in Everton, has a previous drink-driving conviction.

Initially, he was accused with causing serious bodily harm to the woman and assaulting her colleague by beating.

On the first day of his trial, however, he admitted to the lesser charge of assault causing actual bodily harm to his victim.

The prosecution presented no evidence on the allegation of causing serious bodily damage, which resulted in a formal not guilty decision, and sought for the assault by beating accusation to be dismissed.

