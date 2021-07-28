After being rushed to the hospital following a horrific crash, a man battles for his life.

After a car accident in Wirral, a man was taken to hospital in severe condition.

Following a collision involving a BMW and a Nissan Note on Monday, Birkenhead Road was closed in both directions.

At around 2.45 p.m., emergency personnel rushed to the scene of the accident on Willowbrow Road.

Three persons were hurt, and one person was trapped in each vehicle.

Firefighters rescued them by removing the roofs of both vehicles with cutting tools.

Merseyside Police confirmed to The Washington Newsday this morning that the Nissan’s driver, a 65-year-old man, was flown to hospital in a severe condition by air ambulance.

During the collision, the BMW driver suffered a leg injury, and a passenger had minor injuries.

At roughly 4.50 p.m. on Monday, road closures were put in place on Willowbrow Road, Willow Lane, Birkenhead Road, Willaston Road, and Benty Heath Road.

Anyone who observed the incident is asked to call Merseyside Police on 101, referencing incident number 21000520985.