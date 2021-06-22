After being rescued from the sea, a man in his fifties is in the hospital.

A guy was seen trying to keep his head above water shortly after 9 p.m. yesterday, prompting a call to Southport Lifeboat.

Emergency personnel were also dispatched to the area to assist the 50-year-old male.

The individual was taken to the hospital after being recused, and his condition is characterized as stable.

“We were paged last night by Holyhead Coastguard to reports of a depressive guy in difficulty in the sea at Southport Beach,” said Keith Porter, Senior Coxswain.

“As we launched our Lifeboat at the low water mark, our volunteer crew noticed a man trying to keep his head above water and promptly rescued him into the lifeboat.

“As we collected the lifeboat and returned to the slipway, we treated for the injured onboard. He was in stable condition and responding to the crews’ care, but it was deemed that sending him to the North West Ambulance Service to be monitored for subsequent drowning was the best course of action.

“Our volunteer crew and the other emergency agencies participating in the rescue put forth a fantastic team effort.”