After being rescued from the ocean at Crosby Beach, a man dies and a friend battles for his life.

At around 7.10 p.m. yesterday (July 20), emergency services were dispatched to the popular beach in response to reports of a group of men in distress in the water.

Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, RNLI and the Coastguard all attended the incident, which was described as “serious” by the fire service.

After the event, three of the five guys were sent to the hospital, while the other two did not require medical attention.

One of the guys died today, while the other is in critical condition, according to authorities.

“We can confirm that a man has died and two males have been taken to hospital following an incident at Crosby Beach last night, Wednesday 20 July,” a police spokesman said.

“Around 7.10 p.m., emergency services were called to the beach after reports of three men in their twenties getting into trouble in the sea. The three males were were rushed to the hospital.

“A little time later, one man was regrettably pronounced dead. A second remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition and a third has been discharged.

“The family of the dead man has been informed, and cops are assisting them.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who observed the incident and has yet to come forward should contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or 101, using reference 21000506040.”

“HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public just after 7.05pm this evening (July 20) indicating that five persons were having trouble in the water at Crosby Beach,” the Coastguard said in a statement.

“The Crosby Coastguard Rescue Team, New Brighton and Southport lifeboats, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service, and Merseyside Police were all dispatched.

“We were able to collect all five victims and bring them back to the shore.

“Two of the people did not require medical attention, while the other three were handed over to the ambulance service and transported to the hospital.”