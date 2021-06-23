After being rescued from terrible weather, ‘Stormzy’ the badger was reintroduced into the wild.

Stormzy, a weather-beaten badger rescued by the RSPCA, has been released back into the wild.

Locals in Bures, Suffolk, discovered the male cub on May 25th, cold, damp, and barely alive.

Before the RSPCA came, his rescuers managed to place him in a cardboard box with a blanket wrapped over him.

Inspector Jess Dayes of the RSPCA escorted the cat to the Wildlives Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Thorrington, Essex, where he was treated.

Stormzy, as the wildlife centre christened him, was quickly on the mend after being placed in a warm-up tank and fed fluids and milk.

“He was soon feeding correctly, and miraculously, he was bright as a button and growling at us within a couple of hours,” Ms Dayes recalled.

Thanks to the Suffolk Badger Group, which identified the sett where the badger came from, the badger was well enough to be released back to his home region within a few days.

The RSPCA recommends that members of the public avoid handling distressed badgers and instead call the RSPCA at 0300 1234 999.