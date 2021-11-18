After being replaced on DIY SOS, Nick Knowles makes a career announcement.

Nick Knowles has been on television for over three decades.

However, the 59-year-old has been chastised in a disagreement regarding the show for which he is best known, DIY SOS.

Nick broke BBC guidelines earlier this year when he participated in a Shreddies commercial.

He is depicted as a builder in the commercial, and actors and artists are prohibited from appearing in promotional work “in a way that resembles or replicates their on-air positions for the BBC,” according to BBC editorial guidelines.

Following the scandal, he was absent from DIY SOS for the first time in the show’s 22-year history this week.

This year’s The Big Build Children In Need special was instead presented by Rhod Gilbert.

Longtime Nick fans seemed to miss him, despite the fact that many viewers thought Rhod did a fantastic job.

Nick has now made a career-related announcement.

He wrote on Twitter that he was “happy” to have created a new show, Heritage Rescue, which premiered on Quest TV last night (Wednesday).

Nick will be exploring the history of some of Britain’s most remarkable structures, with the first episode focusing on Brighton Pavilion.

Nick fans are in luck, because there are lots of other opportunities to watch the former I’m a Celebrity contestant besides Heritage Rescue.

Nick will return to DIY SOS next year, though the BBC has yet to set a date.

“Both Nick and the BBC have handled the issue previously highlighted relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines,” the BBC and Nick announced in a joint statement.

“Because the campaign is still going strong, Nick will take a break from the DIY SOS Children In Need special this year, but will return in 2022.”

Nick “is a vital member of the BBC family,” according to the BBC, and Nick has been very supportive of Rhod taking on his new role.

Old episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

Better Homes, which airs on Channel 5 Star, has professionals sharing their ideas and recommendations on how to increase storage and space in the home.

This might include everything from kitchen organization to children’s fantasy bedrooms.

This show aired over the summer, but episodes are available for viewing again. “The summary has come to an end.”