After being replaced by Josie Gibson on This Morning, Holly Willoughby breaks the silence.

After going missing on This Morning, Holly Willoughby has broken her silence.

After suffering from a stomach virus, the host was forced to miss Tuesday’s broadcast.

On yesterday’s show, the mother-of-three was replaced by Josie Gibson, who co-hosted with Phillip Schofield.

Holly thanked the Bristolian presenter for filling in on Instagram stories, and she revealed her absence from This Morning would continue for today’s broadcast.

“Thank you @JosieGibson85 for saving the day yesterday…,” she wrote. I’ll return as soon as I’m not in danger of puking on @schofe.” Josie’s first day as the host of ITV’s main daytime show was a triumph, with overwhelming accolades for her hosting abilities.

As Josie hosted the show, fans on Twitter expressed their support for her.

“To be fair, this is definitely the deep end for Josie!” said one person. So far, she’s doing fantastic!!! “Way to go!” “Josie is doing a fantastic job on #ThisMorning today,” said another. “Hope you feel well soon @hollywills Loving @Josiestweet,” David wrote. Josie is collaborating with @Schofe, a season pro presenter. (Josie, you’re in good hands.) Have fun, Josie. #ThisMorning I admire the manner in which Josie handles herself.

“I enjoy Josie presenting!” Zoe tweeted.

“Josie is doing a fantastic job today,” Dave wrote. “I adore her accent.”