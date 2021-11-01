After being repeatedly gored by a bull during a festival, a man bleeds to death.

Local officials stated Saturday that a 55-year-old man died after participating in a bull-riding contest during a festival in Castello, Spain.

According to officials, the nameless victim was repeatedly attacked by a bull at the Fira de Onda festival in the town of Onda.

According to the site, the bull’s attacks resulted in a wound to the man’s left thigh, which perforated an artery. He also suffered a concussion.

Other bull-running competitors attempted, but failed, to distract the beast, according to a report in The Independent.

After losing too much blood, the sufferer was brought to a hospital in neighboring Villarreal, where he died.

According to the BBC, the man’s death was the first of its kind since bull-running competitions were restarted in Spain following the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations over the summer.

All bull-running events at Onda’s festivals have subsequently been canceled by the town’s council, although other activities are expected to proceed.

Only a few bull-running activities are said to have taken place since Spain’s epidemic limitations were lifted, despite public debate over whether the events should be banned in recent years.

Crowds of people run in front of a bunch of bulls that are turned loose in an area of town, which has been a long-standing component of Spanish culture and is also present in some form in France and Portugal. The animals are subsequently sent to festivals where they compete in bullfighting events.

The San Fermin celebration in Pamplona has seen at least 16 racers die since 1910, indicating that injuries are typical in these bull runs.

According to a poll conducted by the polling firm Electomania last year, 46.7 percent of Spaniards support the prohibition of bullfighting.

About 34.7 percent of those polled were against, but did not support a legal ban. Meanwhile, the remaining 18.6% thought the event should be maintained.

Spanish minors are not allowed to spend a €400 ($460) government stipend, which was awarded earlier this month to those turning 18 next year, on bullfight tickets. They can, however, use the funds for other cultural endeavors.