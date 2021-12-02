After being released from prison, the killer of her son is ‘faking illness,’ according to his mother.

After his killer spent only two hours in prison, the mother of a youngster who was stabbed 128 times says she is still fighting for justice.

Alex Davies, 18, was brutally murdered in the woods near Ormskirk, according to a documentary that aired on MTV UK on Wednesday night.

Brian Healless, now 20 years old and from Chorley, enticed him to the lonely beauty location before stabbing him in a rage.

Healless was only in prison for two hours before being transferred to a medium-security psychiatric facility.

After conversing on the dating app Grindr, Alex agreed to meet Healless.

In the days following the April 2019 killing, Healless sought to set up similar outdoor meetings on Grindr with four other individuals.

Healless was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the murder, Preston Crown Court heard.

His partial defense that his responsibility for the homicide was mitigated by his mental state was eventually rejected by a jury.

Beverley Davies, Alex’s mother, told MTV’s Linda Adey that she believes Healless is feigning illness and that his actions are “very premeditated.”

“He should be in jail, and he should never, ever be let out,” Beverley added.

It was “very providential” that Healless was captured before anyone else met the same fate as the “kind, kind-hearted” sales clerk from Skelmersdale, according to the court who sentenced him to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years in March last year.

Healless was treated at Guild Lodge Hospital in Preston before his conviction and was sent there on the day of his sentencing, at the request of the doctor in charge of his care, who also testified for the defense during the trial.

“Prisoners may be moved for treatment in mental health clinics, based on assessments by experienced clinicians,” a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman previously told PA news agency, “but will return to fulfill their sentence in jail once they are fit to do so.”