After being released from prison for killing a teen, a convicted felon murders a woman with a screwdriver.

After being freed early from jail, a Florida man who was convicted of murdering a teen confessed to killing a lady by stabbing her with a screwdriver, authorities said.

Eric Pierson, 54, was charged with first-degree murder after the body of Erika Verdecia, 33, was discovered in a canal near Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. In a press release issued Sunday, Sunrise Police said Pierson acknowledged to stabbing Verdecia four times with a screwdriver on Sept. 25.

Erika Verdecia, a single mother, went missing on September 27, three days after leaving home, and was never found. Verdecia was last seen with a “grimy” man at a sandwich shop who told her his name was Eric Pierson, according to her pals.

The victim’s mother, Carmen Verdecia, did some research online and discovered that her daughter was involved with a convicted murderer. “I had a nervous breakdown,” Carmen admitted. “I informed (police) that my daughter had been spotted with a murderer. After that, they began looking for her. But it was too late,” she added, according to ABC News.

Pierson and Verdecia were both seen by police during a traffic stop on Sept. 25, the same day Verdecia was slain. Verdecia was found unconcerned in the passenger seat of Pierson’s pickup.

Pierson told the investigators that Verdecia walked away when he stopped for gas shortly after the traffic stop on Oct. 4. Surveillance video revealed that they were at the gas station prior to the traffic stop, which the cops discovered.

Pierson’s girlfriend reported him to the police on Oct. 15, alleging he would stare at the canal behind her house and mutter, “Damn that bitch stinks.” Pierson also claimed there would be no case if they didn’t find the body, she told police. Pierson’s vehicle was then searched, and bloodstains were discovered. The body of the victim was discovered in the canal a few hours later.

Pierson has a long history of committing acts of violence. He broke into a house in 1985 and slit a woman’s throat. On charges of first-degree attempted murder, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison, although he was released on parole after only four years.

Pierson beat and strangled Kristina Whitaker, a 17-year-old girl, in 1993. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, but was released after serving 27 years.

