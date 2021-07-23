After being released from prison, a man who had been destitute was granted a “second chance at life.”

Stephan McCarthey was released from prison last year, but the pandemic left him with nowhere to stay.

He was, however, one of the first tenants to join a new initiative established by ForHousing, Knowsley Council, and local homeless organisations.

“I’ve had a second chance at life and I couldn’t have done it without the help I’ve had from the ForHousing team,” said the 42-year-old, who has lived in Liverpool for the past five years.

“The accommodations here are immaculate, the surrounding region is fantastic, and I am grateful for the opportunity. Otherwise, I’d have to return to the streets.

“I’m taking Zoom programs that are really helping me with my addiction recovery, and I have Wi-Fi in the flat that I can utilize to make that incredibly easy.

“Now that I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, I’m feeling a lot better. Being here has made a significant difference in my life, and the support from ForHousing has been invaluable.

“They have gone above and beyond to assist me. When I got COVID a while ago, I had to self-isolate and they delivered me food packs. I know I can just ask if I need something.”

Six homeless persons were given fully furnished shared housing with Wi-Fi, as well as access to support services such as debt, money management, and welfare benefits guidance, as well as aid with addiction and wellbeing issues.

“The pilot project with ForHousing has been a great initiative to bring individuals who are homeless in Knowsley into high quality assisted shared accommodation,” Toni Morgan, city region assertive outreach manager at the Whitechapel Centre, said.

“The flats are of exceptional quality and finish, and the continuing support and care provided by Whitechapel and the TESS team at ForHousing ensures that clients feel at ease in their new homes, with numerous stating that the scheme has altered their lives.

“It’s an incredible endeavor to be a part of, and it exemplifies the power of collaboration.”

