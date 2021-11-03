After being released from an Indonesian prison, an American woman was arrested as soon as she arrived in the United States.

Heather Mack was sentenced to seven years in an Indonesian prison for murdering her mother while on a trip to Europe with her then-boyfriend. She arrived at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Wednesday, her first trip in the United States since 2014, and was detained right away, according to the US Attorney’s office in Chicago.

Mack was apprehended by FBI agents after being charged with murder plot in the United States. Tommy Schaefer, Mack’s ex-boyfriend, was also accused in the United States after being convicted in Indonesia. He is still imprisoned there.

Mack, who is 26 years old, has entered a not guilty plea. Mack could have been extradited and tried in the United States in 2015, according to her lawyer, but the US chose not to do so.

Stella Schaefer, Mack’s 6-year-old daughter, was also on the plane. According to the Associated Press, the girl is in the custody of a lawyer on an emergency basis. The FBI pulled Mack away from the scene.

According to the accusation, while in Indonesia, Schaefer and Mack murdered Mack’s mother, Shelia von Wiese-Mack. They loaded her body into a suitcase, placed it in the trunk of a taxi cab, and then attempted to conceal the crime by removing garments worn during the murder. A day later, the two were apprehended.

Mack was 19 and expecting her first child at the time.

Before being released, she spent more than seven years in an Indonesian prison.

Mack was accused with conspiring to assassinate von Wiese-Mack in a federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

Mack and Schaefer are charged with obstruction of justice in the three-count indictment in which they are accused with conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country.

Mack pleaded not guilty to the allegations at her arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, and U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle ordered her to remain in custody until a detention hearing on Nov. 10.

Mack’s lawyer, Brian Claypool, said on Wednesday that the federal allegations are “obviously a witch hunt” motivated by public pressure following Mack’s release from prison.

Claypool, speaking over the phone from California, said he will seek the court to dismiss the additional accusations, saying that conspiracy was included in the charges against Mack in Indonesia.

Mack's daughter, Stella, was "thrilled," according to Claypool.