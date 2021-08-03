After being regularly targeted by robbers, a six-year-old child is unable to control her tics.

According to her mother, a young girl’s health has deteriorated “dramatically” as a result of her family’s home being routinely targeted by thieves.

Jessica Lockwood, Charlie’s six-year-old daughter, was diagnosed with tics last year, a medical ailment that produces uncontrollable body jerks or sounds.

She was doing well with her illness until robbers broke into the shed next to to their Southport family home.

“Two weeks ago, my neighbor messaged me and said did you hear anything unusual last night because my shed was robbed?” Charlie, 35, told The Washington Newsday. I stated that I hadn’t done so.

“My partner’s bike was out in the garden, and he hadn’t brought it in because he’d been taking our kid for daily bike rides because the weather was so nice.

“I got up the next morning and tried to get ready for work. It occurred to me as I gazed out the kitchen window that his bike had vanished.

“When my daughter asked about the bike, I told her, ‘I believe someone has come into the garden and taken it.’

“When anything happens to her, she can become obsessed with it.

“She stated that she was going to seek for clues in the garden. She discovered a cigarette butt and assumed the person who took it was a smoker.

“Since then, I’ve observed she’s developed a number of new tics, which have gotten worse over the last few weeks.

“At first, I didn’t know if it was because of the tension or because someone was on our property, but she’s blinking very tightly every couple of seconds and sniffing in a pattern, as well as cleaning her throat.

“I’ve observed she’s started to get this head jerk in the last several days.”

Charlie’s neighbor contacted him again about five days ago to say that thieves had attempted to break into his shed once more.

“He heard something and chased them away, and they had leapt over our neighboring fences, through my garden, and out via our back gate,” Charlie explained.

“That was also heard by my daughter, and she began to.”

