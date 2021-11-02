After being raped by her elder brother, a 12-year-old girl delivers birth.

A court heard that a 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital with stomach pains before giving birth to her brother’s baby.

The child was 11 years old when she was raped in their family home by her 14-year-old brother.

According to WalesOnline, the siblings grew up in a “dysfunctional” home where their parents had little control and established a culture of “secrecy and deceit,” as well as “blurred sexual boundaries,” according to Swansea Crown Court.

When he appeared in court for sentencing, the adolescent father – who is now 16 and cannot be identified for legal reasons – had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory rape.

The wrongdoing was discovered when the girl was sent to hospital in Carmarthenshire in the early hours of the morning with terrible stomach aches, according to prosecutor Georgina Buckley. She had given birth in a matter of hours.

The court heard that a midwife inquired carefully if the girl had had intercourse, to which the kid replied that she didn’t know. When questioned if she had consented, she stated that she believed she had, but that she wasn’t sure.

It’s unclear if the girl was aware she was pregnant or not, according to Miss Buckley. She told a midwife she didn’t know, but she was overheard in the hospital telling other people she did.

The authorities were called in, and the girl’s adolescent brother was questioned by cops. He revealed to investigators that he and his sister had been “wrestling” downstairs while their parents were out on one occasion, and that they then went upstairs to wrestle on the bed because it was more comfortable. He claimed they started kissing before taking off their clothing and had intercourse.

According to the prosecutor, there was no evidence of compulsion or threats during the incident.

In an impact statement given in court, the girl stated that she no longer wanted to go home and that she just wanted to live a regular life like any other girl her age and that she wanted the best for her baby.

