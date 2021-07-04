After being quoted £71,000 for a holiday in Cornwall, Dad was taken aback.

A father of three was taken aback when he was quoted £71,000 for a week in St Ives, Cornwall.

For a week starting August 14, the modern three-bedroom home in the famed beauty area was priced at £10,232 per night for a week’s stay.

Councillor Paul Nickerson came across the listing while scouring the Internet for a summer staycation for himself and his family, which includes three young sons aged five and under.

He looked for a property in the gorgeous St Ives holiday area that slept five people and found an average-sized house with a suggested booking of £71, 627 for the week, which is more than double the UK yearly pay of £31,000.

“Everything I’ve seen is roughly 50% higher than their typical price,” Paul told Hull Live. Because we have a young family, we usually choose for a UK staycation because it is more convenient.

“Normally, a family could afford it, but this was startling.”

“I assumed it was a mistake, but after checking other properties, it’s evident it wasn’t; they’re all much more.”

He claims that holiday house owners and businesses are taking advantage of the scarcity of available homes and the limited options for vacationing this year.

“It’s a supply and demand issue, and they’re taking advantage of it,” he said. Many people in the UK require and desire vacations, yet many will be unable to afford them.

“No one I know can afford £71,000 for a week’s vacation.”

The St Ives vacation rental was described as a “modern, reverse level villa suitable for families” by the vacation rental company. It’s close to where the G7 conference, which included Boris Johnson and Joe Biden, took place last month.

“It is equipped to an extraordinary standard and is 200m from the train station in St Ives and 10 minutes from a magnificent, largely empty beach,” the holiday operator claimed. The large lawn is perfect for kids and BBQs.”

Paul has given up looking for affordable Cornwall houses and is now considering camping in Bridlington’s South Bay in East Yorkshire.