After being ‘put off having the jab,’ the soon-to-be father is in hospital with Covid.

Anti-vaxxers have placed a “health freak” in the hospital with Covid after he refused to get the vaccine.

Marcus Birks, 40, and his wife are expecting a baby in November, but his health is still in jeopardy.

After getting the virus, Mr Birks suffered blood clots and is now being treated at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

According to the BBC, his condition began with flu-like symptoms and progressed to the point where he was gasping for air.

“It’s the scariest feeling in the world when you can’t get enough breath,” Marcus added.

“I was kind of oblivious to it and just put it off. The first thing I’m going to tell everyone in my family, as well as anyone else I come across, is to get the vaccine.

“And as soon as I can get it, I’m going to grab it.”

Marcus’ mother says the family is “in bits,” but she is able to communicate with her son via Facetime.

“He thought it was everyone’s option whether they wanted the vaccine or not,” she told StokeTrentLive.

“He’s a health nut who spends all of his time at the gym. He is quite healthy. He isn’t fond of taking paracetamol.

“At the moment, he made the decision not to take the vaccine. He now regrets not taking it.

“He’s in the hospital with Covid and blood clots, and he’s not doing well. What he is going through right now is a bit of a difficult patch.

“It has caused us all a great deal of distress. It’s not a joke; it’s a serious matter.

“Because he’s a singer, it’ll have an impact on his career after everything else that’s happened. He had been unable to work, and just as he was receiving all of these bookings and gigs, he had to cancel them all due to what had occurred.

“His music career is everything to him; he has worked tirelessly throughout his life to get to where he is now.

“We’ve all been missing him, and we’ve been in pieces. I contacted him, saying, “I want him back home, healthy, and on that stage doing what he loves.”