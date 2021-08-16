After being pushed down in a car park, Mum was “severely hurt.”

After being injured in an accident outside a supermarket while holding her infant, a mother was left with a “serious” leg injury.

At around 2.20pm on Monday, August 16, emergency services were dispatched to Bidston Moss Retail Park in Wirral, following reports of a crash involving a mother in her 30s and her kid.

Merseyside Police confirmed that two cars and a pedestrian were involved in the collision near Aldi.

Scientists have finally figured out why some dogs are yellow.

The North West Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene and transported a woman in her 30s to the hospital with “serious leg injuries.”

The kid is not believed to have been injured, according to Merseyside Police.

“At around 2.20pm this afternoon, we received a complaint of a road traffic incident involving two cars and a pedestrian near Aldi,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Emergency personnel are on the scene, and the injured female pedestrian will be transferred to the hospital.

“At the time of the collision, the pedestrian was said to be holding her baby child. No injuries are believed to have been sustained by the child.”

After the event, the roads leading to Bidston Moss Retail Park were closed as emergency personnel dealt with the situation.

Drivers were spotted signalling that they wanted to turn left into Bidston Moss Retail Park, but were redirected by a police officer who was stationed behind cones and a road closure sign.

Merseyside Police are still advising motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

For the most up-to-date information on this occurrence, go here.