After being pursued by police, a 35-year-old man died in an electric bike crash.

An inquest heard today that a man was killed when his electric bike collided with a car.

David Burger was engaged in the crash, which occurred after police spotted the 35-year-old on his motorcycle and pursued him through Dingle’s streets.

Mr Burger was riding a black Sur Ron electric bike when the collision occurred at the intersection of Park Street and Beaufort Street about 8.15 p.m. on June 1.

Fiddlers Ferry will be demolished to make way for 1,750 new dwellings and warehouses.

“Police officers’ attentions were drawn to the electric bike being piloted by David Burger” as it traveled up Park Street, crossed Moss Street, and into Park Street’s continuation, according to Coroner Andre Rebello.

As the police car on the scene went onto Park Street, a grey Vauxhall Grandland car was also on the street ahead of Mr Burger.

The bike passed the Grandland and continued to the Beaufort Street intersection, with the rider gazing over his shoulder, according to Mr Rebello.”

When the Grandland collided with Mr Burger’s electric bike, it began to turn right.

The 35-year-old was thrown off the Sur Ron and landed on the road, suffering serious head injuries.

Officers arrived on the scene and administered quick first aid, assisted by a nearby doctor.

Mr Burger was brought to Aintree Hospital, but following an examination, doctors determined that his injuries were “not survivable,” and he died on June 2.

Mr Burger, whose parents were present at the inquest, was a joiner who was born in Liverpool and lived in Toxteth, according to the court in Kirkdale.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil for the popular young man after his death, with lanterns released into the sky and candles set along the roadway.

Floral tributes and inscriptions were placed at a growing monument dedicated to the 35-year-old, also known as “Burg” and “Buck.”

“RIP friend, you will never be forgotten,” one woman remarked. What a wonderful young man.”

“Heartbreaking, RIP lad, and fly high with the angels,” another woman said.

The investigation by Merseyside Police is now complete, and no action has been taken against the Vauxhall driver.

The matter was brought to the attention of the watchdog. “The summary has come to an end.”