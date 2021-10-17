After being punched outside a pub, a man has a brain injury.

After a verbal altercation escalated at a Liverpool pub, a man in his 50s was transported to hospital with head injuries.

Around 6.25 p.m. last night, an incident occurred inside the Rose of Mossley public house on Rose Lane in Mossley Hill.

After the Watford game, Claudio Ranieri admitted the “truth” regarding Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.Police believe a “verbal confrontation” broke out between a group of males inside the pub.

The brawl continued outdoors, when a guy in his fifties was allegedly struck and knocked unconscious.

The man was rushed to the hospital with a head injury that was not considered life threatening.

“We are investigating following an attack in a bar in Liverpool last night, Saturday 16th October,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“An inquiry is underway, and local inquiries have been carried out.”

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Rose Lane at around 6.30pm last night who may have observed this event to contact us as they may have information that is essential to our inquiry,” Detective Inspector Chris Hawitt said.

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police through Twitter (@MerPolCC) or phone 101, using the reference number 21000719745.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111 to remain anonymous.