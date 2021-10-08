After being pulled over, a dangerous driver achieved 110 mph in a police chase.

A court has stated that a reckless driver apprehended during a 110 mph police chase would ‘inevitably’ kill someone if he had an accident.

In a police chase at Abergele that lasted two minutes and two and a half miles, Samuel Fenney, 26, sped to 110 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Fenney was ‘clearly unfit to drive,’ according to His Honour Judge Timothy Petts.

Fenney, 26, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced to ten months in prison today at Caernarfon Crown Court.

According to North Wales Live, Fenney’s parents moved from St Helens to North Wales to get him away from unwanted influences, and he is “devastated” by the court case’s impact on them.

Prosecutor Catherine Elvin said a police officer was getting gas at a BP station in Colwyn Bay about 3.30 a.m. on July 1st of this year.

He observed a black Ford Focus speeding down Abergele Road towards Old Colwyn.

He alerted a neighboring police, who motioned for the Focus driver to come to a halt. He came to a halt at Min-y-Don Avenue on Albert Road.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant was released but appeared to be inebriated.

When the officer demanded a saliva sample, the motorist quickly returned to his car and drove away.

The defendant’s automobile was then noticed approaching them on the A547 by two policemen from the Roads Policing Unit. They followed it down Rhuddlan Road towards Abergele with blue lights flashing.

According to the prosecutor, both the police car and Fenney’s Focus went to 110 mph in a 60 mph zone for 0.7 miles.

S-shaped bends were taken by Fenney, but “not in a controlled fashion.”

The chase lasted two minutes and covered a distance of two and a half kilometers.

He wasn’t pulled over, but the driver received a letter, and Fenney confirmed it was him.

He admitted to authorities that he had panicked when asked to take a roadside test.

The encounter was brief, according to Ember Jade-Wong, and there was no damage.

Fenney, of Rhos Road, Rhos-on-Sea, had been foolish and irresponsible, and his prosecution had served as a wake-up call.

