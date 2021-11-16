After being pressed, a businessman hid his revolver in his garage.

At a garage, a 61-year-old guy stowed a pistol inside a carrier bag.

On Thursday, June 17th, police stormed the premises in Long Lane, Garston, and arrested Antonio Belli.

At around 9.30 a.m., officers discovered a black pistol stashed in a plastic bag at a private garage.

Merseyside Police posted photographs of the weapon and stated that a man was apprehended and charged at the scene.

At a hearing at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on June 18, Belli, of Allerton Road, Mossley Hill, guilty to possessing a prohibited firearm.

In September, when the case was still pending, he appeared in Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing.