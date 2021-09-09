After being pelted with an egg, Larry Elder leaves a campaign event at a homeless encampment.

As he campaigned to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom, conservative talk show personality Larry Elder was attacked by an irate crowd on Wednesday, with an egg hurled at his head just missing him.

While touring near a homeless encampment in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood, Elder, the top Republican contender in next week’s recall election, was welcomed by an angry throng. According to The Los Angeles Times, Elder’s campaign trip began on a bright one, with a gathering of fans greeting him outside a gym.

When the Republican turned a corner and headed towards the encampment, however, the situation suddenly altered. As Elder walked down the street, surrounded by staff, an irate crowd followed him and yelled at him. Multiple people are seen in a video posted to social media pushing Elder to leave the area, with one man repeatedly calling Elder a “sad piece of shit.”

Another video shows a member of Elder’s squad alerting him that they are being egged moments before a lady wearing a pink gorilla mask riding a bicycle behind them throws an egg that just misses Elder’s head. A short time later, the woman seems to attack a different member of Elder’s staff during a violent confrontation. Elder then makes a fast getaway inside a nearby white SUV.

The video below contains language that may offend some viewers.

Just after Elder departed the area, Sarah Duke, a homeless pregnant woman who lives in the campsite, told the Times, “He has no business down here.” “If you’re not going to help us, get out of here.”

After declaring his campaign on July 12, Elder quickly became the leading replacement candidate in California’s recall election. The election, which takes place on September 14, asks voters to decide whether Newsom should be recalled and, if so, who candidate should replace him. This is a condensed version of the information.