After being paralyzed in a shooting, a man sues the police officer and the city for excessive force.

A man is suing an Iowa police officer who shot him and left him paralyzed, alleging that the officer used excessive force and that officials tried to cover it up.

According to authorities, Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano was shot by a Warterloo police officer on April 7 after he aimed a pellet gun that looked like a shotgun at two Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies.

Alvarez-Victoriano, 44, filed a lawsuit alleging that the official report is inaccurate and that the circumstances of the incident have not to be made public. The names of the officers involved, as well as body camera footage, reports, and conclusions about whether the shooting was justified, were never made public.

“There has been no accountability or transparency. That’s a problem,” said Molly Hamilton, who represented Alvarez-Victoriano in the lawsuit against Officer “John Doe” and the city of Waterloo.

Attorney Brian Williams of Black Hawk County said Thursday that he was still determining whether the officer acted appropriately or should face charges. Williams also stated that he will forward his findings to the attorney general’s office for a possible second look.

He explained, “We want to be very careful and make sure we have everything, see everything, and read everything.”

Chief Joel Fitzgerald of the Waterloo Police Department says the officer has been cleared internally, citing video that he claims demonstrates the shot was justified.

For allegedly intimidating deputies during the interaction, Alvarez-Victoriano was charged with misdemeanors in April. Investigators had declined to arrest him since his release from the hospital on July 10 because of the care his paralysis would demand.

“Right now, the jail is simply not equipped to manage him,” Williams said, adding that he was considering whether to pursue the charges.

With a spinal cord injury, Alvarez-Victoriano is paralyzed from the waist down, unable to work and reliant on friends for care and housing, according to Hamilton. He still has a gunshot lodged in his back.

The lawsuit comes as Waterloo has been through turmoil in recent months as Fitzgerald attempts to restructure a department that has been plagued by complaints of excessive force and racial tensions.

