After being paralyzed by a wave, a British tourist is suing Tui.

A British tourist is suing Tui after being paralyzed after being hit by a wave while swimming off the coast of Cape Verde.

Mick Collier claims he was misled into believing it was safe to swim at the Santa Maria resort.

The event occurred in March 2008 while the retired truck driver was staying with his wife Susan at the five-star Club Hotel Riu Funana, according to The Mirror.

After a wave crashed into him during a dip in the Atlantic, the 73-year-old was left unconscious on the beach and suffered a fractured neck and spinal cord injuries, forcing him to be transported to a Portuguese hospital, where he stayed for five days.

Irwin Mitchell, Mick’s lawyers, argue Tui should have stopped the collision, which left him paralyzed below the neck.

They claim that a yellow safety flag was flying on the beach, which the vacation salespeople informed him signified “safe to swim,” whereas in fact a green flag indicates “safe to swim.”

According to Irwin Mitchell, the beach should have displayed a red flag, which indicates “high hazard” under local regulations.

Susan remarked shortly after the disaster, according to the Mirror, “One minute everything was OK, the next minute it was chaos.”

“People screamed for rescue and rushed into the water. The next thing I remember is seeing Mick on the sand, motionless.

“Seeing my husband in that state was awful.

“Mick was such an extroverted person before the event, who enjoyed golf and spending time with his family.

“It’s been so tough to even begin to come to grips with how life has altered.

“At the very least, we demand Mick to be given the care and assistance he need and to be reunited with his family.”

Mick’s statement accuses Tui of negligence, stating that guests were permitted in the water when it was hazardous, and that the vacation company chose a hotel for clients that posed a risk to sea bathers, as well as ignoring Cape Verde’s safety rules.

During his therapy, Mick had many cardiac arrests and required spine surgery as well as skin grafts.

His attorneys maintain that the damages claim has no limit and. “The summary has come to an end.”