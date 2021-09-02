After being ousted by the GOP, Liz Cheney is given a new leadership position by the Democrats.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Representative Liz Cheney has been appointed to vice chairwoman of the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots, despite threats from some members of the GOP caucus to remove her from the caucus for her involvement on the panel.

Despite backlash from Republican colleagues, Cheney, a fervent opponent of former President Donald Trump, has been adamant that Congress examine the Capitol attack that attempted to delay the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

As Democrats announced her promotion, Cheney said, “We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, January 6th.” “Threats or attempted hindrance will not dissuade us, and we will not rest until our mission is completed.”

Cheney’s nomination as vice chairwoman comes amid a campaign by some Republicans to boot Cheney and Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois from the GOP conference for accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s selections to the panel. In a draft letter to Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy obtained by The Associated Press, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs refers to Cheney and Kinzinger as “two spies for the Democrats” that Republicans cannot trust to attend their private meetings.

Despite facing strong primary challenges at home, Cheney, who was removed from her post as GOP conference chairwoman earlier this year, has remained unfazed by the criticism. Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter has formed an odd alliance with Pelosi in what she has characterized as a war for the party’s and democracy’s survival.

“Every member of this committee is committed to completing a nonpartisan, professional, and complete study of all pertinent facts surrounding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced on that day,” Cheney said in a statement. “To ensure that we reach that aim, I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee.”

Cheney has worked closely with Democrats in establishing the path of the investigation while the committee has met confidentially. In a statement announcing Cheney's appointment, the committee's chairman, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, stated that Democrats are "privileged to have a partner of such strength and courage," and that Cheney's.