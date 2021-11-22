After being ‘on the sniff’ the night before, the EncroChat gang ‘botched’ a heroin trade.

After their encrypted talks were decrypted, a narcotics group raking in tremendous revenues was brought down.

The gang, which was located in the Northeast, was discovered buying heroin blocks from Liverpool dealers.

According to Chronicle Live, Ryan O’Connor, who goes by the alias Peach Pear, made contact with a person named Rookie Fox in Liverpool to buy kilogram blocks of heroin.

Last Monday, gang leader O’Connor and his trusty sidekicks Keith Robert Brown and Steven Cairns, both of Gateshead, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court.

Evidence from the cracked encrypted service was discovered during the investigation into the operation, revealing what the gang had been up to.

“This case can be regarded as an EncroChat case,” prosecutor Christopher Rose stated.

“The main defendant is O’Connor, and his EncroChat handle was Peach Pear.”

According to the chats, O’Connor informed someone he had £350,000 in drug debt and was repaying it at a rate of £100,000 to £150,000 each month.

He also stated that he was selling three to four kilos of heroin each month, but that this was insufficient to meet demand, and that if he had more, he could sell it.

“When he was caught, 3.5 kilos of class A drugs were discovered, plainly indicating a multi-kilo supply,” Mr Rose added.

In April 2020, under the alias Rookie Fox, O’Connor negotiated to buy a kilo of heroin for £17,500 from a contact in Liverpool.

The phones of O’Connor and Keith Robert Brown were found in Liverpool on the day in question.

Rookie Fox later complained that the money was £2,000 short and that the transfer had been “botched” and “amateur.”

Someone else was supposed to hand up the balance of the money, but O’Connor stated they were “on the smell” the night before.

In May, O’Connor agreed to buy two kilos of heroin from Rookie Fox and made contact with Brittle Jet, a contact in Bradford from whom he agreed to buy a kilo of cocaine.

He arrived in a BMW and afterwards praised Brittle Jet for making him feel welcome, saying he wanted to grow his company.

He later agreed to sell him a kilo of heroin.

