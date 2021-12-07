After being offered a bag in Home Bargains, a man was ‘blown away.’

After an unexpected act of kindness from a stranger ‘blew him away,’ a man’s trust in humanity was restored.

On Monday evening, Lee Mills was paying for his groceries at the Home Bargains store in Seacombe, Wirral, when his card was denied.

The 39-year-old walked out of the store to check his bank account information on his phone, then returned a short time later to buy “a handful of the products he could afford.”

When Lee returned to the store, he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw what he saw.

He claimed that a young woman who must have witnessed the incident picked up several of the items Lee had attempted to purchase and bought them for him.

“I went back in, and that’s when the lady turned to me and said, ‘that’s for you,’ and then she departed,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I didn’t have time to acquire her name because everything happened so quickly, but I did say thank you.”

Lee was so touched by the stranger’s charity that he expressed his gratitude on Facebook, thanking him “from the bottom of his heart” and wishing the young lady a “wonderful Christmas and New Year.”

“I would want to use this time to say a great thank you to the young girl who went and bought some of the products I tried to purchase but my bank card declined due to an issue with my bank card,” Lee wrote in a public Facebook group.

“You handed me the shopping bag, and I thanked you (I was so taken aback that I forgot your name).”

“I was completely taken aback by the charity shown this evening and was completely taken aback by it.”

“So, to the young lady in Seacombe Home and Bargains around 19:30, I truly appreciate it and thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“Wishing you a wonderful Christmas and New Year.

“As the adage goes, humanity’s faith has been restored.”

The post received nearly 400 likes, and people from all around Wirral were moved by the woman’s generosity.

“Got to say, Seacombe folks look after each other x,” one individual wrote.

“It’s always good when your faith is confirmed,” another man stated.

