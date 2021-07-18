After being notified by an NHS app, Boris Johnson has made a U-turn and will now isolate.

After being contacted by NHS Test and Trace, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will isolate at Chequers and will not participate in the experimental daily testing program, according to a Downing Street official.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has also changed his position and stated that he will isolate.

The move comes after the Government stated that despite being in frequent communication with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for Covid-19, neither the Prime Minister nor the Chancellor will isolate.

The revelation that the senior ministers would instead participate in a trial testing program and continue to work sparked significant outrage.

Anyone who is ‘pinged’ by the app must isolate for ten days, according to the government.

“While the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, permitting only critical government activity, I recognize that even the idea that the restrictions aren’t the same for everyone is incorrect,” Mr Sunak remarked on Twitter.

“As a result, I’ll be self-isolating as usual and not participating in the pilot.”

Isolation as a result of the NHS App has seen everything from train services to rubbish collections halted due to the large number of people out of work, with a warning that food supplies may soon be impacted.

On Friday, the Prime Minister is said to have held a long meeting with Mr Javid at No 10.

“They will be undertaking only essential government business during this period,” a No 10 spokeswoman said this morning of Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson.

Businesses have pushed for the app to be redesigned and made less sensitive, citing concerns that they will be unable to operate properly due to staff shortages.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Line of the London Underground was forced to close due to a shortage of control room personnel.

While the most of the Covid limitations in England are lifted on Monday, the limits on self-isolation for contacts of persons who test positive are not relaxed until August 16.

Then, rather of being quarantined at home, people who have been double-jabbed will be able to take exams.

Members of the public who are tagged should nonetheless self-isolate, according to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick.

The test-and-release pilot, he claimed, will be used by Mr.

