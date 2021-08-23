After being nicknamed the “World’s Saddest Sandwich,” a Ryanair sandwich goes viral.

It’s a classic breakfast staple that millions of people enjoy every morning – and it’s difficult to get wrong.

A bacon butty may be the difference between a good day and a terrific day, served slightly crispy on soft toast with lashings of brown sauce – or tomato, if that’s more your style.

So it’s no surprise that one airline passenger was underwhelmed by this shoddy attempt, nicknamed the “world’s most disappointing bacon sandwich,” handed to her on a recent flight.

Liz Nugent, whose friend ordered the “lunch” while flying with Ryanair on Friday, shared the pathetic attempt, according to Dublin Live.

“My mate Aimee paid €5.50 (£4.70) for this ‘bacon sandwich @Ryanair today,” Ms Nugent tweeted. I’m attempting to determine whether it qualifies.”

People expressed their opinions about the sandwich.

“This seems like whoever was making it got a little hungry,” one said.

“It’s like a thinking experiment to see how far the concept of a “bacon sandwich” can be whittled down before it comes apart,” another said. Ryanair’s new status as avant-garde philosophers appeals to me.”

“Surely this is grounds to claim for pain and distress!” said a third.

“Ryanair’s T&Cs are now extending to the rasher sandwich as well!” commented another.

We reserve the right to remove the bacon from our bacon baguette if necessary.”

Fortunately, Aimee responded on her own, saying that she did, in fact, eat the sandwich and praising the flight crew.

“I had a nice flight as well, and the cabin crew was excellent; I only thought the sandwich was amusing and bit overpriced,” she remarked. Nonetheless, I ate it!

“To be honest, I don’t think people will buy a flight based on the quality of a sandwich!”

A representative from Ryanair has been contacted for comment.