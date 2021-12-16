After being nearly crushed to death by a boulder, Flavor Flav is still traumatized.

Flavor Flav has been sharing details of a terrifying near-death incident he had on Tuesday, when a boulder slammed into his car and came dangerously close to killing him.

The hip-hop legend—real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr.—was traveling along La Tuna Canyon Road in Los Angeles County when a boulder rolled down the cliffside, colliding with his car’s left side and severely damaging it.

“If Flav had only been a few feet in another direction, the boulder would’ve killed him,” a representative for the 62-year-old star told Entertainment Tonight.

The Public Enemy co-founder said he was “still traumatized” as he recalled the events surrounding the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier on Wednesday.

“I was driving through the canyon and didn’t realize there were falling rocks, you understand?” he explained. “I saw a bunch of rocks in the street and everything, and I thought to myself, ‘OK, there are some falling rocks here.'” But, you know, there was no warning that said anything about falling rocks or anything like that. And all I see while I’m driving, Kevin, is this huge object going across my windshield and then crashing into the roadway. And the rock grazed my automobile as soon as it touched the street on the right side of my car.” He continued, “I was travelling around 36 miles per hour when the boulder dropped down in front of my car.” “If I had been doing 42, 43 miles per hour, the boulder would have destroyed the bonnet and windshield of my car a few seconds earlier.” God is good, after all. Kev, God wasn’t ready for me. I believe he intended for me to sit with you and talk about it.” The New Yorker went on to describe how he fled the scene as soon as his car was damaged by the boulder, fearing that additional stones were on their way. The story was initially revealed by TMZ, which released images of the aftermath of the incident, which showed the car’s damage.

