After being mistakenly declared dead, a man awakens in a morgue freezer.

An Indian man was certified dead and placed in a morgue freezer on Friday, but his relatives discovered him alive the next day.

Srikesh Kumar, 45, was critically injured after being hit by a motorcycle in Moradabad, according to Agence France-Presse. He was confirmed dead and sent to a government hospital after arriving at a private medical institution.

“He was evaluated by an emergency medical technician. He found no indications of life and declared him dead as a result “The hospital’s medical supervisor, Dr. Rajendra Kumar, said Agence France-Presse.

The man’s “death” was reported to the police before the body was placed in a morgue freezer, according to the doctor. Six hours later, his family came.

“He was found alive when a police team and his family came over to start the paperwork for the autopsy,” Kumar told the news agency.

Kumar remarked, “This is nothing short of a miracle.”

According to the Times of India, Madhu Bala, Srikesh Kumar’s sister-in-law, spoke about the mistaken death in a video that has gone viral on social media.

“He’s not dead at all, in fact, he’s far from it. What caused this to happen? Look, he wants to say something, he’s breathing, and he’s standing up “According to the newspaper, Bala expressed her surprise at finding Kumar alive.

Bala stated that she was one of the family members who had been summoned to visit the body. She stated she thought his skin felt warm when she touched his cheek before realizing he was breathing.

She described her feelings as “bliss and horror” at the time.

According to the Times of India, Bala continued, “We will make a complaint against the doctors for carelessness because they almost killed Srikesh by putting him in a freezer.”

The episode was described as a “rarest of rare incidents” by Moradabad’s chief medical superintendent, Dr. Shiv Singh, according to the newspaper.

“At roughly 3 a.m., the emergency medical officer saw the patient, and there was no heartbeat,” Singh added. “He claimed that he had examined the individual several times. As a result, he was pronounced dead. A police squad and his family discovered him alive the next morning. A probe has been requested, and our immediate priority is to save his life.” “It can be tough to declare someone dead at times,” Singh says. This is a condensed version of the information.