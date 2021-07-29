After being mauled ‘like a ragdoll’ in front of the owner, a dog was killed on the doorway.

After being battered “like a ragdoll” outside the family house, a puppy was killed in front of its owner.

On Tuesday, July 27, about 9.45 p.m., St Helens father Phil Webster began leaving his house to walk his two Jack Russell terriers, Bertie and Freddie.

However, while Phil was closing his front door, he heard “a ruckus” behind him and saw two large dogs, which he described as being similar to a Bullmastiff, “come out of nowhere.”

When one of the dogs on Phil’s property suddenly “made a beeline” for eight-month-old short-haired Freddie and “pinned him” against the gates, Phil said he was “struck.”

Phil attempted to separate Freddie from the other dog, while 18-month-old Bertie sought refuge beneath his car.

The dog’s owner called the cops and drove to the clinic with a neighbor, but Freddie died in the car after many puncture wounds.

“With the hot heat, I was fairly conscious, so I started taking them for a stroll late evening,” Phil, 44, told The Washington Newsday. I’ve been doing this about 9.30pm and 10pm for the past week or so.

“I just heard this commotion as I was closing the door. I just shouted, “Behave you two, pack it in,” and as I turned the corner, still on my property, these two enormous dogs appeared out of nowhere.

“We couldn’t get him off only by using raw force and the dog’s size.

“Freddie was like a rag doll in his mouth, and he had no intention of letting go. This other dog appeared, snarling and slobbering, his enormous teeth gleaming.”

Phil stated that the other dogs were not on leashes and that he could see three other persons watching what was going on from a distance of a few meters.

“They left me to it, and they could tell I was in distress,” he explained. This woman eventually came up after what seemed like an eternity, and she was just trying to get her dog away.

“I was screaming and yelling. I was yelling at these individuals to stay where they were.” “The summary comes to an end.”