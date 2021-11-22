After being mauled by three pig-hunting dogs, a 6-year-old boy is in a coma.

After three pig-hunting dogs mauled him, badly injuring his face and upper torso, a 6-year-old kid in New Zealand was placed in an induced coma.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, an emergency crew was dispatched to a property in the Whare Creek region, roughly 14 miles south of Manapouri, where the injured minor was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition.

The attack happened after working hours on a farm. The dogs belonged to an employee, according to the farm owner, and were shot dead the night of the event.

According to the website Stuff, the child was touring the farm with a buddy of another employee. A dog attacked him at one point, and two other dogs joined in.

According to the Otago Daily Times, the unidentified kid had numerous procedures and was in an induced coma. He had injuries to his face, throat, head, limbs, and chest, according to reports. Following surgery, the boy’s ear and lip were beginning to show signs of recoloration.

“I’m not sure what the outcome will be just yet; we’ll have to take our time on that one,” the child’s grandfather, who did not want to be identified, told the source.

The farm owner acknowledged the severity of the injuries, but stated that the kid “was anticipated to recover from his injuries.”

There was another 4-year-old boy on the premises, but he was not attacked.

The victim was in a stable condition in Dunedin Hospital, according to a police spokesman, and the dog’s owner was completely cooperating with the authorities.

