After being mauled by a dog, a 10-year-old child dies; the dog is shot and killed.

A 10-year-old child was mauled by a dog in the United Kingdom, which was afterwards shot dead by armed officers on the scene.

The event occurred near Caerphilly, Wales, on Monday evening. Medics and armed police were dispatched to a Penyrheol residence after allegations of a dog attack.

“Officers arrived, including highly qualified weapons officers, as well as paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a 10-year-old kid had died at the site,” a Gwent Police spokesperson told iNews UK.

“Firearms officers killed the dog, and no additional animals were involved in the incident.”

“At this point, officers are conducting additional inquiries and will stay on the scene while the investigation unfolds…

As part of this work, you may witness continued police action in Caerphilly,” Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough is claimed to have warned.

“You may have noticed a heightened presence earlier today while officers responded to the incident, but do not be worried…

Stop and talk with us if you have any issues or information,” he added.

According to the Manchester Evening News, forensics officers arrived at the area, and numerous properties were blocked off as the police investigation continued.

The dog’s breed was unknown at the time.

“Anyone with information is requested to call us on 101 mentioning log reference 2100392510,” the police official added.

You can also send a direct message to the police via Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.” During a visit to his grandmother’s house in September, a 4-year-old kid was mauled to death by a pet dog. The horrific incident took occurred in Tacarigua, a village in Trinidad and Tobago’s East-West Corridor. Amaziah Lewis was at his grandmother’s house when he was savagely mauled by a pet rottweiler. The grandma advised the children to stay inside the house while she cleaned the yard the day of the event. At the time, he was accompanied by his older sister and another child. When cops arrived at the house, the youngster was heavily bleeding. Before an ambulance arrived, he died.