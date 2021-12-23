After being lifted 30 feet in the air while flying a kite, a man clings to life

A stunning video of a guy clinging to life after being carried nearly 30 feet in the air during a kite flying competition has gone popular on social media.

The incident occurred on Monday near Point Pedro in Jaffna, a city on Sri Lanka’s northern tip, during a kite-flying festival, according to India Today.

A group of six men were attempting to lift a giant kite tied to jute ropes as part of the match when one of the team members attempted to bounce while hanging onto the kite’s rope. When the rest of the squad let go of the rope, the man was swept off the ground and lifted into the air.

As the kite continued to climb higher, the other team members screamed furiously at the man, pleading with him to let go of the line. Meanwhile, the man holding to the rope was swept to great heights and stayed suspended in mid-air for about a minute. When the kite came down, he let go of the line and plummeted to the ground. According to the Free Press Journal, the man was unharmed in the event.

The kite-flying competition took place in advance of “Thai Pongal,” a harvest festival that takes place in the second week of January. Competitions for building unique kites from scratch and flying them with friends and families are part of the kite festival.

Two Indian women plummeted into the sea earlier this month when the rope tied to their parasailing kite snapped. The women took off from a boat and were hung in the air for a few moments before the rope connecting them to the boat snapped, according to a video that went viral on social media.

The women then dropped from a height of 100 meters into the water, but stayed afloat thanks to their life jackets. With the assistance of rescue vessels, they were eventually rescued from the sea. They were not hurt in any way. The event sparked heated arguments in India regarding the normal safety precautions followed by adventure sports providers.