After being left inside a hot car in a parking lot for hours, a 6-year-old child dies.

A 6-year-old kid died in Israel on Tuesday after being left in a hot car for hours in a parking lot.

After receiving a report of “a child who spent extended time in a closed vehicle,” emergency services arrived at a parking lot in Israel’s southern city of Netivot. The child, identified as Meir Yisrael Ashush, had no vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

“When we arrived, they sent us to the parking lot.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was being done near one of the automobiles on a child of about six years old who had been removed from a closed car after spending a lengthy period in it.

It was really hot to the touch,” stated paramedic Maoz Viberman, according to Aurora Israel [Google translation]. On Tuesday, the temperature in the area hit 33 degrees Celsius.

Shlomo Karhi, a member of the local political party Lukid, which is led by former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was the boy’s uncle.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu expressed his sympathies to the boy’s family.

Netanyahu tweeted, “Such a heavy and tragic calamity” [Google translation]. “From the bottom of our hearts, Sarah and I express our heartfelt condolences to him and his entire family.”

Who left the boy in the car and where his parents were at the time are still unknown.

“It’s been three weeks since he started first grade.

His father teaches [here], and his siblings were the first ones out of the car.

His teacher told me yesterday that he didn’t know what to do with him because he was far ahead of the rest of the class and could already read,” stated Ashush’s school’s vice principal.

The latest incident is the country’s second in less than a week. Last week, a 2-year-old boy was discovered lifeless inside a car after being left in the blazing heat. According to the Times of Israel, the incident occurred in the vacation city of Eilat. The infant was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead. It was unclear whether anyone had been charged in relation to the incident. The temperature in Eilat on the day of the incident was 39 degrees Celsius. It is said that the city is one of the warmest in the country.