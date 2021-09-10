After being left in her mother’s hot car for about ten hours, a one-year-old girl dies.

According to police, a youngster died in Texas on Thursday after her mother left her in a hot car for around 10 hours.

Sergeant Ben Beall of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed during a press conference on Thursday night that the 1-year-old daughter was declared dead at the scene. The girl was believed to have been in the automobile from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Thursday morning, Beall said, the mother was dropping off her three children at daycare: a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old, and a 1-year-old. She only dropped off the two older children, and when she returned home, she mistakenly left the toddler in the car.

According to a representative for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the mother changed cars and left to perform errands after getting home. She only realized the toddler was missing when she went to pick up her other two children from daycare later that day, and the staff informed her that there was no record of her dropping off the toddler.

To find the child, the mother was accompanied home by a daycare worker. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the toddler was later discovered on the backseat floorboard.

When police attempted to collect a comprehensive report from the mother, Beall indicated she was “very disturbed” over the occurrence.

Police were awaiting the autopsy results from medical examiners on Thursday night in order to identify the exact cause of the girl’s death. Beall described the conditions in which the youngster was left, which included a temperature inside the car of up to 120 degrees.

According to the spokesman, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is now investigating the event and will bring the case to the District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete. The mother’s fate is expected to be decided by the district attorney’s office.

According to data from Kids and Cars, a group that records the number of children killed by being left in hot cars, this is the 20th child death in 2021.

According to the organization, each year in the United States, 39 children die in hot cars.

