After being left in a hot car for two hours while the mother went shopping, a seven-month-old baby died.

A 7-month-old infant died in Arizona on Saturday after being left in a hot car for two hours while his mother was in a shopping mall.

Officers responded to a JCPenney store parking lot Saturday after receiving reports of a toddler discovered unresponsive inside a parked car. The vehicle’s windows were reportedly rolled up, according to authorities. While transporting the baby to the hospital, they performed life-saving procedures, but the youngster did not survive, according to AZ Central.

When the mother returned from a two-hour trip to the mall, she discovered her son motionless inside the vehicle. Police did not indicate whether the mother was aware that her child was in the vehicle. According to ABC 15, the temperature outside that day was 106 degrees.

No charges have been brought against the mother as of yet.

This was the first recorded child hot car death in the state this year, according to Kids and Cars, a nonprofit for children and pets.

After a 9-year-old died in a hot automobile accident in Utah, Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Cars, said last month, “Hot car tragedies continue to occur because nobody believes this could happen to them.” “Unfortunately, even the most loving, responsible, and attentive parents have experienced this. Parents may mistakenly leave a child alone in a car due to factors such as exhaustion, stress, or a sudden change in routine.” The 9-year-old was left in a heated car for roughly two hours. Outside an institution for people with intellectual disabilities, the automobile was parked. The infant was reportedly placed in the car with the engine turned off, doors closed, and windows up by a staff member. The infant was not breathing when the person returned.

“It sounds like he was picked up and brought here by a staff person, and that staff member brought multiple individuals here,” American Fork Police Sgt. Josh Christensen stated at the time. “This is an extremely difficult situation for everyone involved.”