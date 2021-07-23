After being left in a hot car for about two hours, a 9-year-old child dies.

The automobile was parked in front of a facility that provides services to people with intellectual disability. According to American Fork Police Sgt. Josh Christensen, a staff member at Roost Services allegedly placed the youngster in the car with the motor turned off, doors closed, and windows up.

The infant was not breathing when the individual returned to the vehicle more than two hours later, according to CBS-affiliated KIRO7.

The worker then phoned the cops, who arrived in American Fork at 42 North and 200 East.

They tried everything they could to save the child’s life, but it was too late.

He was flown to a nearby hospital by a medical helicopter. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

According to reports, Christensen stated, “It’s absolutely a very awful and tragic situation.” “We can never be too careful about making sure our kids get out of the car.”

The police said they were looking into why the boy was transferred to the automobile and if there was a “criminal aspect” involved in his death. The identity of the child’s parents has remained a mystery.

“It sounds as if he was picked up and brought here by a staff member, and that staff person brought multiple individuals here,” Christensen told KUTV. “This is an extremely difficult situation for everyone involved.”

According to Christensen, it’s unclear whether anyone will face charges as a result of the incident.

It’s unclear whether the car belongs to a Roost Services employee or to the company itself.

The kid was the first to die in Utah this year, according to Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Cars.

“Hot car deaths continue to occur because no one believes it will happen to them,” Fennell said in a statement. “Unfortunately, even the most loving, responsible, and attentive parents have experienced this. Parents may mistakenly leave a child alone in a car due to factors such as exhaustion, worry, or an abrupt change in routine.”

A Florida lady was arrested last week in relation to the death of a 2-year-old kid. Before being discovered dead, the toddler had been left in a heated car for several hours. Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is accused of forgetting Jocelyn Mendez for seven hours in her vehicle.