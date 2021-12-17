After being left home alone, two pairs of twin boys, ages 3 and 4, were killed in a fire.

Two pairs of twin boys died in a house fire in Sutton, South London, and a 27-year-old mother was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, police said.

Residents screamed in panic as the fire broke out shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday night, prompting them to dial 999.

The blaze on Collingwood Road, Sutton, was attended by eight fire engines and 60 firemen.

Four little children were taken out of the mid-terrace house by firefighters using breathing apparatus.

All four youngsters were rushed to the hospital and proclaimed dead.

The fire was put out by 8.36 p.m., and the reason is still being investigated.

According to Superintendent Rob Shepherd, “The South Area Command Unit’s thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these four young children who have experienced such a heartbreaking loss.

“I am confident that the local community, Sutton, and London as a whole will share similar feelings.

“The origin of the fire is unknown at this time and will be examined.”

Flowers have been placed at the house fire site.

The fatalities had “rendered everyone paralyzed with tremendous sadness,” according to London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe.

According to the London Fire Brigade, the first crews on the site were met with an aggressive blaze that engulfed the entire ground level.

Mr. Roe stated, “My thoughts are with the children’s families and friends, as well as the entire local community and everyone else who will be affected by the fire.

“The youngsters were found inside the property by fire crews who arrived promptly. They were taken out of the house and given prompt medical attention.

“We place a high priority on the welfare of our employees who were involved in this occurrence, and we will provide counseling to all of them as soon as possible.”

When firefighters arrived at the house in Sutton, the blaze was “quite well-developed,” according to Deputy Commissioner Richard Mills, and only the children were inside.

“I can confirm that these are two sets of twins, aged four and three,” he informed reporters on the scene.

“On arrival, there were four youngsters in the house,” he stated when asked if anyone else was in the residence.

