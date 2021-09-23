After being laid off, a man pursues his lifelong passion.

A man who was furloughed and eventually laid off as a result of the pandemic has pursued a lifetime dream of learning an ancient art.

After 35 years, John Fenn rekindled his passion for free-form glassblowing and opened the Liverpool Bay Hotshop in the Baltic Triangle.

Due to lockout, he faced numerous obstacles in setting up his glass workshop, and nearly everything took substantially longer, with a lot of rescheduling.

“There were significant delays with the installation, deliveries, and moments when nothing proceeded as planned due to lockdown,” John explained.

“As a result of Covid-19, electrical installers went into self-isolation, and personnel from companies that supply equipment were furloughed.

“In the end, I got there. The set-up should have taken four months if everything had gone according to plan; however, it took slightly over nine months.

“There were extra delays since the equipment needed to be health and safety tested.

“During the installation, I also damaged numerous ribs a week before one-tonne of glass was set to arrive from Germany. As a result, I was unable to lift anything for six weeks.”

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, John studied glass at Sturbridge College of Arts and the Glass Centre, Brierley Hill.

However, after contracting lead poisoning in his first work, he had to give up his dreams of opening his own studio.

But it has always been a part of his life, and he even went on a glass blowing course in Stowford Manor Farm in Wiltshire as part of his 60th birthday festivities.

“Other concerns are heat fatigue and the potential of silicosis over the long term from glass dust, visual issues and cataracts can be produced by the UV light from the furnace,” John explained.

The studio has an extraction system to remove the furnace exhaust gasses, and according to John, “steps are in place to limit all of these risks by providing suitable PPE.”

“Hardly anyone creates glass anymore from raw components, especially lead glass (lead crystal),” John stated.

