After being knocked out by a punch, a 43-year-old man slammed his head on the pavement.

Last night’s attack on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre is being investigated by police (July 18).

Witnesses stated they witnessed the man being chased across the street by an unknown man around 9.40 p.m., in front of the Stay City condominium.

A woman, 30, was cut across the chest by another woman outside a nightclub.

According to reports, the victim was punched in the head, leading him to fall to the ground and smash his head on the concrete.

With a huge laceration on his face, he was sent to the hospital.

The scene of the incident was cordoned off by police this morning, and a substantial puddle of dried blood was still visible on the floor.

CCTV and witness inquiries have been conducted, and an investigation is underway, according to Merseyside Police.

"We are investigating after a 43-year-old male was assaulted on Duke Street in Liverpool city centre yesterday night, Sunday July 18," a police spokesperson said.

"At around 9.40 p.m., witnesses said that an unknown individual chased the man across Duke Street, to the front of the Stay City flats.

"The man was punched in the head by the male, who fell to the ground and smashed his head on the concrete.

"A significant laceration to the man's face was transported to the hospital.

“An investigation into the incident is underway, and CCTV and witness inquiries have been conducted.”

“A number of enquiries are ongoing to understand the purpose for this assault and find the person responsible,” Detective Inspector Sean Kelly-Martland said.

“I would urge everyone who was in the area of Duke Street, particularly taxi drivers, to check their dashcam footage to see if they captured anything significant.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 21000501469.