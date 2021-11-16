After being knocked off his mobility scooter, a ‘gentle giant’ dies.

A guy who died after being knocked from his mobility scooter was described as a “gentle giant” by his bereaved family.

Michael Smith, 53, was killed when a car veered off the road and collided with him on Poolstock Road in Wigan’s pavement.

Hanzah Yusuf of Park Lane in Abram, the car’s driver, pleaded guilty to causing death through hazardous driving.

On November 11, the 21-year-old was sentenced to four years in jail at Manchester Crown Court.

He will be sentenced to two years in prison and will be prohibited from driving for three years after his release.

Noor Mohammed Yusuf, Hanzah Yusuf’s brother, was found not guilty of the same crime after a trial.

He was, however, convicted of hazardous driving and sentenced to an 18-month community service term.

Following Michael’s imprisonment, his family paid tribute to him, saying how much they miss their “gentle giant.”

They explained: “It’s taken a long time for today to arrive.

“We miss our gentle giant Michael’s humor, sense of humour, and, most all, his phone conversations.

“It was wonderful to hear some of his friends’ happy memories, which we will keep forever.

“We would want to express our gratitude to whoever attempted to save Michael as well as everyone engaged in the investigation.

“Finally, justice has been served, and we can all begin to move on. Hopefully, our Mother is watching over us today as well.”