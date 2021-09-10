The Washington Newsday
The crash happened on Flatt Lane in Ellesmere Port at around 3.30pm on Thursday, September 9

After being knocked from his bike, a schoolboy was taken to the hospital.

After being knocked from his bike, a schoolboy was taken to the hospital.

After being knocked from his bike during a crash, a schoolboy was taken to the hospital.

At around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, police and paramedics were dispatched to the incident on Flatt Lane in Ellesmere Port.

When a 16-year-old youngster was riding his bike, he collided with a white Mercedes van.

An air ambulance is believed to have landed on a neighboring school field.

The kid was transported to the hospital with a head injury, according to North West Ambulance Service.

“We responded to an RTC involving a van and bicycle on Flatt Lane, Ellesmere Port, following a 999 call at 15.20,” a representative for the ambulance service said.

“With a head injury, the biker, a teenage kid, was evacuated to the hospital.”

Officers were dispatched to Flatt Lane at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, September 9th, following allegations of a collision between a white Mercedes vehicle and a bicycle, according to Cheshire Police.

“The bike’s rider, a 16-year-old kid, was transported to the hospital for further examinations. Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 and mention IML 1081030, or report it online.”

