After being kidnapped while playing outside his house, a 6-year-old boy was sodomized by four young boys.

According to police, a 6-year-old boy was kidnapped while playing outside his house and sodomized by four teenagers who transported him to a desolate location.

The youngster was reportedly taken from a village in the Sambhal area of Uttar Pradesh on Friday by a group of four young guys, all aged 10-14.

The suspects, who were also from the same village as the child, allegedly abducted him from his home and took him to an isolated place where they committed the crime. Despite the fact that the event occurred on Friday, the case was finally reported to the authorities on Saturday. According to The Times of India, the boy’s parents said the experience stunned him and that he only spoke to them about his awful ordeal after much persuading.

The police have filed a case against the youngsters after receiving a complaint from the victim’s parents. Because of the victim’s and suspects’ minor age, officials have not published their identities.

According to a local news outlet, LatestLY, the case has been filed on charges of criminal intimidation, unnatural offenses, and malicious insult with the goal to incite a breach of peace.

There have been no arrests made by the authorities, and the inquiry is still ongoing. “A medical evaluation of the boy is underway, and a probe has been ordered. Davendra K Sharma, Station House Officer, told The Times of India that more legal action is being taken.

