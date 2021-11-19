After being invited into his home, a man stabbed strangers.

After being invited into one of their homes, a guy with untreated paranoid schizophrenia stabbed two strangers.

Last year, Liam Waite stabbed John Travers and Paul Hughes in Mr Hughes’ home on Page Lane in Widnes with a lock knife.

However, after being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in the aftermath of the incident, the 34-year-old was kept in a hospital rather than being sentenced to prison.

Waite, who has 17 previous convictions, “latched on” to Mr Travers and Mr Hughes after they went to the shops on July 22 and invited him back to Mr Hughes’ house after buying cider, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Waite stood up after ten minutes in the house, glanced out the window at the peaceful street, and asked, “Who are all those people outside?”

Mr Hughes asked Waite what he was talking about, so he took a lock knife from the house and stabbed him in the shin before turning to Mr Travers, according to prosecutor Owen Edwards.

Mr. Edwards explained: “‘I’m going to put this straight through your ribs and twist it,’ he added as he turned to face him.

“Mr Travers was defending himself with his arms raised when the defendant stabbed him.”

Mr Travers said he needed two blood transfusions and a skin graft to restore the damage to his arm, and that the attack had left him scared and unable to work.

The existence of a variety of weapons in the property, including a hammer and a bat with barbed wire around it, according to Waite’s lawyer, Simon Christie, was likely to have sparked his paranoia.

Mr. Christie stated, ” “He was paranoid at the time, and the presence of the guns may have heightened his paranoia.

“For a long time, the defendant went undiagnosed and untreated, and he spent much of his time in prison in solitary confinement without being treated for his ailment.”

The firearms’ appearance was not explained in court.

Doctors at Rowan View Hospital, which specializes in mental health care, advised that Waite be placed under a hospital order so that he may receive more treatment for his condition. “The summary has come to an end.”