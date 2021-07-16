After being injected with intoxicants, a woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at gunpoint for 9 days.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four guys in India while being held captive for more than a week and injected with intoxicants.

According to The Times of India, the suspects allegedly threatened the woman with a gun and recorded an offensive video of the assault before releasing her.

The alleged event was discovered after an unidentified woman from Ballabhgargh, a city in the northern Indian state of Haryana, approached police on Sunday after the victims allegedly released her. The woman informed authorities that four males held her captive and tormented her for nine days.

The police have filed a case against the four suspects, who have only been recognized by their first names: Chintu, Sanju, Kuldeep, and Deepak, based on the victim’s allegation. The suspects have not yet been apprehended.

Chintu, who lives in the same hamlet as the victim, had invited her to meet him, according to the criminal complaint.

Sanju arrived in a car when she met him on June 30 at a place he had given, and the two reportedly drove her to Faridabad, a city five kilometers from Ballabhgargh.

Before she was abducted, the woman claimed she was offered water laced with intoxicants. According to The Times of India, the victim informed the authorities, “After ingesting this, I became unconscious and when I came to my senses, I found myself locked in a room.”

She told the officers that the other two suspects arrived to the room late at night and raped her.

During her incarceration, the victim was allegedly held at gunpoint and raped every day. According to the criminal complaint, she was injected with intoxicants and given suspicious medications.

The defendants allegedly forced the woman to contact home and speak with her family members while in their custody, promising them she was secure. The perpetrators made a video of the assault before releasing the woman on July 8, police said, and threatened her with grave repercussions if she told anybody about it.

According to news site Mid-Day, an investigating officer, Umesh Kumar, said, “We are investigating the incident and a hunt is underway to arrest all the implicated persons.”