After being ‘injected’ in a nightclub, a teen ‘lost his ability to walk.’

After getting injected in a nightclub, an 18-year-old woman enjoying a night out with pals collapsed and developed seizures.

Merseyside Police stated they are looking into the incident, which occurred on Sunday early at The Beach nightclub in Birkenhead.

The victim’s mother, who did not want to be identified, claimed her daughter had to be transported to the hospital and sedated after suffering seizures as a result of the injection.

According to The Washington Newsday, the mother said: “She was at The Beach in Birkenhead with her pals and step sister.

“She was joyful, she’d just had three drinks, and she was dancing on the dance floor when she told her step sister, “I’m not feeling well, let’s go outside and have a cigarette.”

“They exited the building. She came back in after about five minutes because she felt fine.

“She wasn’t feeling well after a few minutes and said, “Let’s go home.” She was losing consciousness.

“She was entirely gone by the time she came in. She was no longer able to walk. When she got home and went to the bathroom, her stepmother heard her fall.

“Her entire body was spasming as she went in to see her. She was suffering seizures, and she had no idea where she was or who she was.

“Her stepmother had to clothe her before they hurried her to the hospital.

“Her heart rate was so dangerous that they had to sedate her. She was terrified and worried.” The victim’s mother stated that her daughter had to spend the night in the hospital and that she had spoken to the police.

She also sent a photo to The Washington Newsday of what her daughter believes is bruising from a needle puncture mark on her arm.

The mother stated: “She had to visit the doctor today to begin treatment for hepatitis C and HIV for the next 30 days.

She continued, ” “You can send your child out, and they’ll cover their glasses with balloons so no one can spike it.

“You have straws that alert you if something in the drink is funny, but how can you keep someone from bumping into you?”

