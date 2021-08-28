After being imprisoned, Gladiators’ Shadow has become unrecognizable.

Michael Jefferson King, the star of the TV show Gladiators, was arrested today for threatening to kneecap a man and blackmailing him.

After being gagged and struck with a metal pole, the 60-year-old threatened the man with a hammer as he tried to flee.

According to the Mirror, King, who played Shadow on the iconic TV show, was fired in 1995 after being caught doing cocaine and testing positive for steroids.

Two M6 lanes have been closed due to a car and lorry collision.

King admitted to two counts of blackmail in court today and was sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

Donna Harman, 41, and Otis Noel, 45, were convicted of false imprisonment and two charges of blackmail after a trial. Simon Batson, 39, also acknowledged two counts of blackmail.

Aaron Ali, 40, was held by the group at a property in Acton, West London, in March last year, according to a sentencing hearing at Isleworth Crown Court.

“Mr Ali went to the residence of Mr Batson and Ms Harman to distribute narcotics, and all four defendants were eventually present at the address,” Judge Fiona Barrie said.

“At first, he said, everything was fine, but when the medicines ran out, everything changed. He was advised that he needed to borrow money from his wife in order to purchase more narcotics, but he refused.

“Then he remarked the mood had deteriorated. In a relatively short period of time, a scheme to extract money from Mr Ali and his family was devised.

“During the trial, he revealed how he was subjected to a persistent and vicious attack that lasted many hours, from around lunchtime until 9 p.m. that evening.

“He claimed the group tortured him on a regular basis.”

Mr Ali’s wife and brother were threatened with paying up to £1,000 for his safe return, according to the judge.

Throughout the day, members of the gang assaulted Mr Ali, hitting his knuckles with a metal pole, beating him with a wooden club, and kicking and punching him.

According to the judge, a plastic bag was placed over his head while he was beaten, and a sock and exercise band were used as a gag to “stifle his screams.”

King also threatened, according to prosecutor Keith Hadrill. “The summary has come to an end.”