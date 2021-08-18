After being hospitalized with the virus, a vaccine-skeptical pastor says he’ll get the COVID shot.

Pastor Samuel Rogers was hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but after spending time in and out of the ER after contracting COVID-19 pneumonia, he wants to schedule an appointment.

According to WMAZ, the Dublin, Georgia resident will get vaccinated after the 90-day waiting period, as directed by his doctor. Rogers was first apprehensive to get vaccinated due to his underlying cardiac concerns, but his family now supports the vaccine.

“To look at them and say, ‘Oh yeah, Daddy is going to be OK,’” I said in my heart. Rogers told the news station, “It was challenging because I didn’t know if I was going to be OK the way they wanted.”

In public Facebook posts, he detailed his ordeal. Rogers expressed gratitude to everyone who called to check on him, reported his symptoms, and discussed the numerous tests and treatments he took. Rogers listed a number of symptoms, including a lack of energy and sometimes breathing difficulties.

The virus that causes COVID-19 affects various parts of the lungs, seizing hold of the lungs’ immune cells and using them to spread throughout the organ, according to a Northwestern Medicine study. According to the study, this might happen over a period of days or weeks.

“I would lay down to sleep and start to settle, and then I would wake up gasping for air,” Rogers explained.

Rogers relied on his faith to assist him through his rehabilitation during this difficult and uncertain time.

“When you have shortness of breath and feel as if you can’t catch your breath, you question, ‘Why is it like this?’ Is it possible that I have a blood clot? Is it because of the pneumonia? Is it the COVID-19, or something else?’ “The only serenity I had the entire time was knowing that God was bringing me through it,” Rogers told WMAZ.

Rogers said he hopes to be vaccinated once he’s eligible as his rehabilitation progresses.

The preacher stated, “A lot of young folks have approached me.” “I didn’t pressure them in any way, but they chose to get the vaccine because of my experience. It’s been extremely difficult and frightening. It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of deaths from COVID-19 is on the rise. This is a condensed version of the information.